Project REACH (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), implemented through the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, is an innovative community approach that expands options for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) services for rural Coastal Bend residents.
The goal of Project REACH is to address substance and opioid use in the rural areas of the Coastal Bend.
This is done through education, training, outreach and recovery support services.
REACH offers services to Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
REACH provides :
• education, prevention, and early intervention services to minimize the development of SUD/OUD,
• Narcan (overdose reversal medication) distribution and training to reduce accidental injury and death;
• peer recovery support services to promote and sustain long-term recovery and
• treatment of SUD/OUD to improve health outcomes.
Those who are interested in the services REACH provides can fill out an interest form at https://forms.office.com/r/SKxHUbRznN.
For more information complete an interest form or email the Project Coordinator at BlazeK@cbwellness.org.
Information submitted by Blaze Kinch, R.E.A.C.H. Project Coordinator, Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation