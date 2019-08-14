REFUGIO – A total of 106 youth and 28 adults attended this year’s Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library’s summer reading programs, and improved reading skills through the summer months.
“These youth are well on their way to being successful in their academics when they return to school,” said Library Director Tina McGuill.
Youth who participated in the “Universe of Stories” summer reading program at the library explored humanity’s connection to the moon through science and art, discovered ways in which stars have mystified and inspired us to delve into the cosmos, and traveled the galaxy, exploring the technology and science of the universe and the careers and heroes of space. Special recognition was made for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing.
The goals of the Texas Reading Program are to encourage children to read for pleasure, help them maintain and improve reading skills, encourage them to become lifelong readers and library users and to establish reading as a foundation for academic success.
Prizes were awarded for accomplishments made during the program.
The first place readers from each group were awarded Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center gift certificates; the morning group winner was Huntleigh Deases and the afternoon group winner was Vera Shonk.
The second place readers were awarded Northshore Cinema gift certificates; the morning group winner was Sierra Rivera and the afternoon group was Isabella Gonzales.
Youth who read books and turned in a reading log were awarded gift cards from either Dairy Queen or McDonalds. The readers were Allison Bauer, Leah Brown, Ceanna Brown, Kadence Brown, Huntleigh Deases, Jackson Friedrichs, Isabella Gonzales, Ava Hunt, Nora Hunt, Bruandon Johnson, Colt Repka, Sierra Rivera, Vera Shonk, Brooklynn Skrobarcek, Sophia Skrobarcek, Morgan Vega, Khyler Veselka and Ivan Young.
The total number of books read by youth who turned in reading logs was 606 with a total of 33,543 pages read.
At the end of the four- week program, the children were treated to a celebration party complete with a bouncy house and refreshments.
All readers who participated in the Texas Reading Club were awarded certificates, book bags, which included pencils, book marks and food coupons donated by Dairy Queen and Whataburger. Snacks and drinks were provided by H-E-B.
“Volunteers are vital to the success of the Summer Reading Program,” said McGuill.
Those donating time to the summer program were Dee Anna Cobb, Anna Garcia, Vanessa Tully, Emily White, Levander LaFond, Niyha Green, Madison Wills, Jasmine Lopez, Nallely Cordero, Carson White, Emily White, Anay Martinez, Josclyn Olbera and Jazz-Lynn Lewis