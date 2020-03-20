REFUGIO – Lending a helping hand seems to come naturally to Ricky Piwetz, whether it’s as the director of Good Samaritan Ministries or with the countless Boy Scouts that he has helped over the years.
Piwetz was recently given a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Refugio County Chamber Banquet, but the Woodsboro man, who is a Refugio High School graduate, is quick to credit others and insists he is merely one of a number of volunteers who are dedicated to making their communities a better place.
“It takes the involvement of so many who are willing to do what they can to help others,” Piwetz said. “There’s no way any one person could do all the things that need to be done.
“We are so thankful for the volunteers who take the time, and for the financial donations that help pay the bills and make sure people get what they need. There’s no way it could be done without them.”
Good Samaritan Ministries has served more than 2,700 local people from its location on Commerce Street in downtown Refugio.
Senior citizens are able to pick up items to help them make ends meet on Mondays, and families can participate in the program on Tuesdays. A schedule of the times and dates available for people to receive assistance is posted on the door of the agency at 707 Commerce St.
Volunteer Edith Collins of Refugio, who manages the clothing section for Good Samaritan Ministries, said she appreciates the work Piwetz does in keeping things going.
“He’s a very loyal volunteer and spends lots of hours here,” Collins said. “This is a ministry that is just wonderful for people in need, who can come here for clothes, shoes and food.
“Ricky is very well organized in keeping things running, which is something I’ve seen regularly in the eight years I’ve volunteered here. The good Lord is giving folks an opportunity to get the help they need through Good Samaritan, and I hope they take that opportunity.”
Kathy Powers of Refugio, who said she has volunteered for four of five years at the outreach, said the charity is “good for Refugio,” and credited Piwetz’s leadership.
“I know it can be hard to find volunteers, and he does a lot of the work himself,” Powers said.
“He’s an amazing person, and he’s kept this place going,” said volunteer Stephanie Weber of Woodsboro. “I’d say that Edith Collins also does a lot to fix things. Things have been a lot better since she’s been coming here. She and Ricky work really well together.
“Ricky has done a lot to keep Good Samaritan together, and Edith has helped to enhance those efforts.”
Bubba Nixon of Refugio, another longtime volunteer, said he got involved in the outreach because of others he knew doing volunteer work.
“I had friends down here, and once I retired I tried to find something to do to serve the community,” Nixon said. “I like this, and I appreciate what Ricky does to keep it running smoothly.”
Piwetz said the charity averages serving 277 people a month.
“It can get up to 300 sometimes — one month we had 320 people that we were able to help out,” he said. “People can come here once a month for food, clothing and household items. We basically have things to help people from newborns to (senior citizens).”
Piwetz said he has volunteered for Good Samaritan Ministries for nearly 15 years. Before that, he worked for Exxon, which has donated funds to the ministry through a retired employee program.
At one time, the outreach received $14,000 in a year from Exxon, but that number has gone down significantly over time, as local sources take over more of the funding. The Lions Club of Refugio made a $500 to Good Samaritan Ministries at a recent meeting.
Piwetz is always on the look out for new sources of revenue to help those in need, and he said both donations and volunteer hours are appreciated.
“We need both, and we are very thankful for whatever people can give,” he said. “We also have a good working relationship with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (in Victoria).”
One thing people may not realize is the mountain of paperwork involved in making sure the charity organization is able to operate. Piwetz finds a significant amount his volunteer efforts are spent making sure all that paperwork gets done.
Because so many things need to be done, volunteers are the lifeblood of the ministry.
“The volunteers that you know will be here are the ones you count on and really treasure,” Piwetz said. “We are looking for others to step forward and help in anyway they can.”
Piwetz had served for more than four decades as a leader for Refugio County Boy Scouts.
During the chamber banquet, it was noted that only about four percent of Boy Scouts attain the highest rank in the organization, that of Eagle Scout.
Piwetz has helped 41 youths to become Eagle Scouts, including his own son and grandson.
He has also assisted with the Woodsboro Little League and worked on parade floats to help high school students.
Piwetz credited “my wife for putting up with me all these years,” and added that the efforts of every volunteer count.
“I can’t do it without other volunteers,” Piwetz said. “Really, it takes a multitude of volunteers to make any organization work.”
While Piwetz does not plan to stop his efforts to make the community a better place, he is looking for others to step forward so that he can step back a bit.
“I’ve got so many irons in the fire,” he said. “I’d like to get back to welding and doing some woodworking in my shop. We’ve been blessed, and I know there are others out there who can get involved and be a blessing, too.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.