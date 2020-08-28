REFUGIO – Three years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the South Texas coast, Refugio County continues to make progress in repairing the damage, and Jose DeLeon with LNV Inc. of Corpus Christi, an engineering firm, gave the Refugio County Commissioners Court an update on that work.DeLeon told commissioners “several critical items have occured this quarter (regarding repair work).” Among these, he said, was the laying of the foundation for the Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department and road work which continues in multiple precincts.
