REFUGIO – Christmas came four months early for several Refugio ISD teachers, thanks to the announcement of grants totaling more than $29,000 from the Refugio Education Foundation (REF) to benefit several classroom projects.
The (REF) is only about a year old, but is already having a big impact in boosting learning opportunities for students across the school district.
The foundation recently surprised several teachers with awards that will enable them to offer new programs and innovative lessons.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.