REFUGIO – The Refugio County Appraisal District has closed its building to public access until further notice.
The appraisal district staff will continue answering phones and correspondence in the office from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They will assist the public by phone, fax, mail and email.
Office personnel are keeping their distance and limiting the number of people in the office.
These directives are in response to President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster Declaration.
Chief appraiser Connie Raymond stated. “I am granting an automatic 30-day extension for Business Personal Property Renditions.” The extension will move the deadline from April 15 to May 15.
A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property the business owner owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year.
Examples of personal property include computers, desks, chairs, office supplies, business inventory, machinery and vehicles used to produce income.
The appraisal district has already mailed personal property rendition forms to businesses known to have been operating in Refugio County during the previous year.
However, all business owners are required to file renditions regardless of receiving notification. A rendition form is available on the appraisal district’s website at www.refugiocad.org under the “Forms” tab along with information on the rules of the process.
Raymond said, “As the Chief Appraiser for Refugio County Appraisal District, I will continue to do my best for the citizens of Refugio County within the confines of the law.”
“In light of the pandemic, it is important for you to know Texas appraisal districts have been in contact with the governor’s office and taxing unit organizations.”
“However, there are currently no waivers or extensions pertaining to this year’s ad valorem appraisal year. We are asking the governor for guidance in the matter of our 2020 reappraisal plans and the impact it will have on our citizens suffering economic hardship during this time.”
“Our offices are about to undergo the busiest time of the year concerning taxpayer visits and correspondence. We are fast approaching the time to send 2020 Appraisal Value Notices.“
Texas appraisal districts are mandated to appraise as of Jan. 1 and will go through the same “checks and balances” as in past years.
Texas school funding will still be reliant on timely establishing accurate market values. Certified Appraisal Values will be sent to the taxing units by July 25.
There is currently nothing in the property tax law to allow the current pandemic to factor into this year’s property tax appraisal valuation.
“While we are all sympathetic to the situation we are facing, our hands are tied without the governor’s help,” Raymond explained.
For questions concerning the appraisal district, call 361-5265994, fax 361-526-4144 or email connie_rcad@yahoo.com.