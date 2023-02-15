Refugio car dealership owner turned big dreams into reality

Author Mark Twain is credited with saying, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
Refugio automobile dealership owner Mike Terry recently expressed that same sentiment.
“This auto industry was an easy learn for me and I never felt like I was actually working, so it’s been fun,” Terry said.
The Houston-area resident became the owner of Mike Terry Chevrolet (formerly Wilkinson Chevrolet), in Refugio on Nov. 9. And while his name might still be relatively new in the area, Terry has certainly made a name for himself in the auto industry.
After being employed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Lufkin, Terry began to make some life-changing moves. In 2000, he relocated to Tyler and married his wife, Alison, that same year. At that point, the couple had a combined total of five children – Michael, Taylor, Jordan, Kourtni and M’chaeltia. A sixth child, Ashley Jade, completed the family when she was born in 2003.
In February 2010, Terry started working as a car salesman at a dealership in Tyler. While there he received high-level training and support from the family-owned company, which is operated by Robert Peltier. Before purchasing his own dealership, it was the only company in the auto industry where Terry worked.
In his newfound career, Terry climbed the ladder working as a salesman, sales manager, general sales manager and then executive general manager in only nine years and 10 months. But there was much more to come for Terry.
As an employee, Terry saved from his earnings to be able to purchase his first dealership.
“I purchased my first franchise dealership on Oct. 22, 2019 – Mike Terry Auto Group in Mexia (Mike Terry Chevrolet Buick GMC). I then partnered and purchased TEAM Chevrolet Buick GMC in Alice, on July 9, 2020. On Dec. 9, 2020, I purchased Mike Terry Auto Group II (Mike Terry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) in Hillsboro. On May 24, 2022, I partnered and purchased Terry-Thomas Auto Group (Terry-Thomas Ford and Terry-Thomas Nissan) in Blytheville, Arkansas. And, of course, I purchased Mike Terry Auto Group III (Mike Terry Chevrolet) in Refugio on Nov. 9, 2022,” Terry said.
Awards earned thus far include Mike Terry Chevrolet Elite Dealer (ring and diamond), Mark of Excellence 2019, 2020 and 2021; Mike Terry (CDJR SWBC truck champion 2021), TEAM Chevrolet Buick GMC, Alice (Presidential Club and Mark of Excellence 2020, 2021.
Terry doesn’t just have a love for selling vehicles, but he has a love for family. His children, Michael and Taylor, two sons-in-law, two nephews, his father and a brother-in-law are all currently working in some capacity in the organization Terry has built.
Knowing that he is making a difference for his family drives Terry to keep striving for more.
“When I get FaceTimes from my grandbabies, I know I’m working each day to put them in position to change the world one day at a time without the day to day financial struggles that African Americans are subject to because of tradition cycles,” Terry said.
According to the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) website, there are a total of 19,000 new automobile dealers in the United States. Less than 1,200 (5%) are minority-owned with only 266 owned by African Americans.
Terry said that everyday can be a challenge in some way. However, he chooses to not focus on challenges because of his race. According to Terry, the thing to do when confronted with a challenge is to “buckle down, adapt and overcome things on a daily basis.”
His desire is for each of his dealerships to be known as a “great family-owned business that focuses on taking great care of the employees.” By doing that, Terry said, he believes they will provide an amazing experience for their customers.
“I think about the things I can accomplish daily to put my family and society in a better place everyday through examples,” Terry said.
Terry is not only looking to make things better for his family; he also believes in giving back and supporting those who have supported and helped him along the way. Several of those individuals are now members of his team. While he wishes he could help everyone all of the time, Terry knows that it is a process that must be done over time.
Terry also believes in giving back to the communities he serves.
“This is the first year that we will sponsor the entire carnival/fair for Limestone County (including Mexia),” Terry said. “It hasn’t been there for three years and we got it back.”
A grand opening will be held at the Refugio location in the coming months.
When asked what advice he would give to a person wondering how to make their dream a reality, Terry said, “Have a plan that no one would ever believe if you told them. Dream big. Take advantage of every second of each day. Make sure this dream is something that you enjoy and stay focused on accomplishing one step at a time. Stay the course, stay in the middle of the road when faced with headwinds. It will happen.”
Terry further stated that when we stop believing in ourselves, the dream dies.
It’s obvious that Mike Terry fully believes in himself and his dream.
“I dream big everyday and stay conscious of the time I’m blessed with on earth and really place a value on the 24 hours that I am blessed to have each day,” Terry said.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•