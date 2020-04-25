REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners Court used technology to keep the community connected and to continue making decisions for the county during its first meeting that was available via a live streaming internet program.
More than 20 people were logged into the meeting via the internet, in addition to the few who were gathered in the district courtroom on Tuesday, April 14, at the Refugio County Courthouse.
Although the meeting started 16 minutes later than the usual 9 a.m. beginning, and there were some technical issues at times, elected officials, county staff and community members were able to connect via a program called Zoom during the meeting.
The mandate to maintain social distancing resulted in the technological leap forward for the commissioners court.
“This is a work in progress, but it’s obviously important that we continue the county’s business and also respect personal space, so we’re using technology,” said Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke. He thanked those participating in the meeting.
Sheldon Wiginton, the county’s emergency management coordinator, provided an update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 virus.
“As of April 14, Refugio County Memorial Hospital has conducted 31 tests, with 30 negative results and one test pending,” he said. Wiginton also gave an overview of the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and regionally, as well as the number of hospital beds and ICU (intensive care unit) beds available.”
Wiginton said the county had distributed 148 N-95 masks to help keep critical personnel safe and had also dispensed 7.5 gallons of hand sanitizer.
He noted that the peak number of cases for coronavirus in Texas was forecast by health officials to be May 5, and “that’s still a long way away for us.”
Wiginton referred to Judge Blaschke’s “stay at home” recommendation for local residents that is helping to reduce potential exposure to the disease, and added that for the most up-to-date information and for accurate recommendations, people should visit the website of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Social distancing (including staying at least six feet away from the nearest person when in a public place) is to our benefit, and it’s important to stay the course,” Blaschke said. “I appreciate what y’all have done to manage the situation. While we’ve had to restrict public access (to county offices), we are still continuing to serve the public.
“We’re in this together — everyone understands that — and we’ll get through it together.”
Blascke said he was looking forward to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement of plans to re-open the state’s economy.
“We are also anxious to see what the governor has planned for our schools over the next couple of months,” he said.
Wiginton said some county officials are working remotely to limit possible exposure to coronavirus and that he has noticed a concerted effort by those who are still working onsite to limit exposure.
“I’ve seen more awareness,” he said. “I’ve watched employees walking down the hallway and maintaining separation. There’s been a conscious effort.”
While the COVID-19 response is taking center stage, county officials also got an update on continued recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
In addition to work going on to repair or rebuild area fire stations, there are efforts at other facilities, including the airport and the county fairgrounds.
“Work is underway to make improvements to drainage, water and wastewater infrastructure and public facilities affected by (Hurricane) Harvey,” said Ro Ellis, a consultant for Wilson Consulting who is helping the county coordinate those efforts.
County officials also discussed a nationwide addition to the Family Medical Leave Act that offers additional time off for employees affected by COVID-19 concerns. The Family First Community Response Act went into effect April 1 and will continue until at least Dec. 31.
Blaschke said the county is working to make sure it complies with that national law.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.