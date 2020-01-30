Refugio County businesses hurt by Harvey eligible to apply for up to $250K

REFUGIO – Numerous members of the Refugio County business community attended an informative session Thursday, Jan. 16, at Just a Little “Britt” of Heaven on how to apply for a portion of $100 million.
The late afternoon event was hosted by the Refugio Chamber of Commerce and featured Elizabeth Ventura, market outreach contact for Texas Back in Business, based in Houston.
Ventura was accompanied by Simone Sanders with the General Land Office of Corpus Christi. The General Land Office contracts with Texas Back in Business.
Ventura responded to dozens of questions pertaining to the grant money.
First, only businesses that were affected by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 25, 2017, can apply.
The business must have been operating at the time of the hurricane.
The grant for each business can be up to $250,000. The minimum amount that could be awarded $50,000.
The grants do not have a match, and they do not require being paid back.
“The grants were launched Dec. 2 and applications will be open until March 2,” Venura said.
She noted that the grants can be used for job creation and economic impact.
A successful grant applicant can create a job or more with $50,000 of the money.
A business would have two years to hire the employees.
The grant funds cannot be used for the following:
– to pay off debt – to build a new structure
– to expand
– for-profit businesses only (no non-profits)
What the grant can be used for is unmet needs, including equipment, inventory, machinery, working capital and possibly revenue loss during closure.
Ventura said 49 counties are in the area affected by the hurricane, so there really is not enough money for all applicants in the program.
She said she is hoping a second or more rounds of grant funding can happen.
“The easiest way to apply is online,” she said.
The application can be found at texasbackin business.com – all applications go into a pool to be selected at random.
Selected applications will be announced in March, and at that time, more itemization will be required.
Ventura said an estimated 4,000 applicants may apply.
One businessman in the audience pointed out that Refugio County has more than 75 businesses, but Houston will have hundreds, maybe thousands, which lessens the odds for those in Refugio County.
The selection process promises that all applicants have an equal chance to be funded because of the algorithm the process uses.
