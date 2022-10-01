Refugio County crash results in fatality

A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27.
The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving the Civic in the northbound lane when his vehicle hydroplaned and crossed the median into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.
The Civic collided with the Accord and Traverse. Cantu was life-flighted to Corpus Christi’s Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline where he died. A passenger in the Civic was transported to the same hospital by ambulance.
The driver and a passenger of the Traverse were also transported to Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline. The driver of the Accord was released at the scene.
