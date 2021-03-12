The Last day to register to vote in the Joint General Election is Thursday, April 1. First day of early voting is scheduled Monday, April 19 at the Refugio County Elections Administration Office, 414 C North Alamo, Refugio, Texas.
The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail must be received no later than the close of business Tuesday, April 20. Applications shall be mailed to Rachael B. Garcia, Elections Administrator, P.O. Box 452, Refugio, Texas.
The Joint General Election is Saturday, May 1.