REFUGIO – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation suspending certain provisions of the Texas Election Code and the Texas Water Code to allow all local political subdivisions that are utilizing the May 2 uniform election date to postpone their election to Nov. 3.
An advisory was issued by the Texas Secretary of State Office regarding the postponement of the May 2 General Election (cities, schools, hospital districts, water districts, drainage districts water improvement control districts, etc.).
The purpose of the advisory is to provide guidance to local political subdivisions regarding their options for any general or special elections that have been ordered for the May 2 uniform election date.
Those guidelines include:
• Candidate filings: By postponing their election date, the political subdivision is preserving all candidate filings and ballot order actions that have already been taken. The postponement does not have the effect of reopening candidate filings.
• Deadlines related to candidate filings, declarations of ineligibility, withdrawals or death: The deadlines that apply to the Nov. 3 election would apply to all candidates who are currently on the ballot for the May 2 election..
• Ballot by mail requests: All applications for a ballot by mail (ABBMs) that were filed for the May 2 election that are marked annual would apply for the Nov. 3 election.
All single use ABBMs that were submitted for reasons of age or disability would still be valid for the Nov. 3 election. If a single use ABBM was submitted and indicated the reason for voting by mail was due to absence from the county, this ABBM would not be valid as the applicable election date has changed. However, it is recommended that the political subdivision send a letter to these voters along with a new ABBM in case the circumstances surrounding their absence from the county are still valid or the voter is otherwise eligible to vote by mail.
• Ballots by mail: If a political subdivision has already sent out mail ballots, those mail ballots that are returned would still be valid for the Nov. 3 postponed election date.
• Election records: All records, including candidate filings, applications to vote by mail, ballot proofs and printed ballots shall be retained and preserved.
• Printed ballots: If ballots have already been printed they may be used in November. However, if a change must be made to the ballot to reflect any corrections or changes that occur between now and November, the original ballots should be destroyed in accordance with Section 52.0064 of the Texas Election Code.
• Holdovers in Public Office: Under Art. XVI, Sec. 17 of the Texas Constitution, the individuals who currently hold public offices that are scheduled to be on the ballot on the May uniform election date will continue to exercise the duties of those offices until the new officers take their oaths of office, following the November uniform election date.
• Campaign finance filings: Contact the Texas Ethics Commission for further guidance on how these modified timelines will affect any campaign finance reporting requirements. Their office can be reached at 512-463-5800.
• Candidates on the ballot in both May and November: For candidates that may be running for two offices (one normally occurring in May and one normally occurring in November), these candidates will not be removed from the ballot as they are separate elections that are normally not occurring on the same date.
Required action by governing body to move election date:
• In order to utilize this move, the governing body of the political subdivisions holding the elections must order the postponement of their election to the Nov. 3, 2020, uniform election date as instructed in the advisory.