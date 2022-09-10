The Refugio County Fair Association Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Padilla Hall.
Annual 4-H enrollment
The new Refugio County 4-H year begins Sept. 1. Members and leader/parent volunteers must complete registration annually.
This enrollment is required for all 4-H members to participate in Refugio County 4-H activities and Refugio County Fair activities.
Communications are made only to those 4-H members currently enrolled. Members need to be sure to keep this information updated so that the extension office always has current addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. Visit https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in.
Holiday/office closing
The extension office will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Major show validation
Members who plan to show lambs or goats in any of the major livestock shows must order major show lamb and goat validation tags. Tag order forms and payment are due Thursday, Aug. 25. Tags cost $17.
Late tag orders placed after Aug. 25 will cost $27 each. Validation and tagging will take place on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds. Contact the extension office for forms or with any questions about validation.
Heifer UIN orders
Members who plan to show a heifer in any of the major livestock shows or the Refugio County Junior Livestock Show must order major show heifer UINs. Complete and return the order form to the extension office by Thursday, Sept. 8. Each UIN will cost $17 and will be invoiced after physical validation, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.