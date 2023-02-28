Homemaking pre-entry cards for the Refugio County Fair on March 22-25 are available at the Refugio County Extension Office. The cards can be turned in at the extension office any time before 4 p.m. Monday, March 13.
The fees are $2 per youth and $5 per adult, regardless of the number of entries submitted. A late entry fee of $10 will be charged for entries received after March 13.
The divisions in the Expo Building include baked goods, preserved foods, clothing, sewing and handwork, quilts, crafts, horticulture, art and photography.