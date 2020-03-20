The Refugio County Fair Association Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Refugio County Junior Livestock Show for 2020 in response to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The board had previously moved the show up a week and had decided to limit participation to the youths and strictly limit attendance to parents. However, a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott led to the decision to cancel the event.
A notification from the board states:
"We know that waking up this morning there were still so many thoughts stirring through our minds as we journey through this unprecedented territory of COVID-19. This week as a community and 4-H family, we have endured far more than one would ever imagine.
"In the wake of Governor Abbot’s mandate to suspend functions with groups larger than 10 and the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the Refugio County Fair Association has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Youth Livestock Show. This decision is not made lightly, but in the best interest of our youth and their families. It is their priority that our community stay safe during this time.
"The Refugio County Fair Association will continue to work with the Refugio County Youth Livestock Auction Association in the coming days to determine the possibility of forming an auction at a later date to help our kids recover some of the expenses of their project.
"The Refugio County Youth Livestock Auction Association encourages families to take pictures with their animals that share the story of their kids’ hard work and dedication this year as we work to consider the possibility of an auction.
"Our most important focus in this moment needs to be our youth. Our 4-H youth are strong and are leaders. With the support of their families and our community, they will overcome and learn from this difficult season in life.