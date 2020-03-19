REFUGIO - In order to help make sure Refugio County youths have an opportunity to show their animals in the 2020 Refugio County Junior Livestock Show, the events have been moved to Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.
Only the youths showing the animals, their parents and the judges involved will be allowed to attend in order to keep crowd sizes small and help to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus.
Refugio County Fair Association President Harvey Dierschke said all other events associated with the fair, including the carnival, rodeo, auction, dances, vendor booths and exhibits, have either been canceled or postponed.
The schedule for the show is:
SATURDAY, March 21
Poultry
Check in 8 to 9 a.m., show starts at 9:30 a.m.
Lamb and Goats
Check in from 11 a.m. to noon, show starts at 12:30 p.m.
Rabbits
Check in from 3 to 5 p.m., show starts at 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 22
Pigs
All pigs must be in the barn before 8 a.m. No unloading will be allowed after that time.Check in from 8 to 10 a.m., show starts at 10:30 a.m.
Heifers and SteersCheck in from 2 to 3:30 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m.