REFUGIO – In a short but important meeting, the Refugio County Commissioners Court voted to approve the 2020-21 budget and tax rate which includes $11.1 million in proposed expenditures for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The budget raises more total property taxes than the 2019-2020 budget by $689,927, or 10.6 percent. Of that amount, $56,652 is tax revenue that will be raised from new property added to the tax roll.
The vote in favor of the proposed budget and tax rate was 4-0, with County Judge Bobby Blaschke, Pct. 1 Commissioner George Hernandez, Pct. 2 Commissioner Stanley Tuttle, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Blaine Wolfshohl each voting for the measure. Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Bourland was not at the meeting.
“I appreciate all the hard work and everyone’s effort to adopt the budget,” Blaschke said.
Prior to the approval of the proposed budget, the county held three public hearings for citizen input regarding the proposed budget, as well as record management and preservation plans for both the county clerk’s office and the district clerk’s office.
No members of the public participated in the public hearings.
“This is just standard procedure regarding funds to preserve our records,” County Clerk Ida Ramirez explained to the commissioners court.
The commissioners court voted to raise the fee for records management and preservation from $5 to $10, in accordance with changes approved by the Texas Legislature regarding these fees for real property, civil and vital records.
The commissioners court also approved a measure defining the restoration and preservation, digital capture, storage, retention and management of archived records for the district clerk’s office. These records are under a preservation and restoration plan that provides record reproduction and archiving while also maximizing use of storage space and making these records readily available.
This includes all district clerk records filed at the Refugio County Courthouse, plans to restore and preserve records with significant historical value and future plans to improve public and government access to these records.
It was noted that the district clerk’s office has more than 300 docket books and over 23,000 files that are related to civil and criminal actions which have been recorded over the years.
In other action, the court:
• Adopted an elective rate of 5.73 percent for the Texas County & District Retirement System 2021 retirement plan. The new rate will cost the county a little over $8,000 more than the previously approved rate, said County Treasurer Rita Trojcak, and will not affect the rate that county employees are paying into the retirement plan, which is 7 percent of their salaries.