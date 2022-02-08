Approximately 20 people attended the annual Refugio Community Cemetery Association’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day March on Jan. 17 in Refugio.
While their numbers were small, their passion was great. Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes and Councilman Frank Hosey were among the speakers encouraging those in attendance to continue the legacy and ideals of the civil rights icon.
After walking through downtown singing “We Shall Overcome,” the group convened at King’s Park for a brief ceremony.
Dr. Pamela Isaiah, vice president of the Refugio Community Cemetery Association, opened the ceremony by reading excerpts from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Hosey said advancements have been made since King’s assassination on April 4, 1968, but that there was still much more work to do.
“It’s a shame that this is 2022 and the same stuff is going on that was going on 50, 60, 70, 100 years ago,” Hosey said. “That’s sad, because we thought Dr. King’s dream would be fulfilled by now, but that is not so.”
Rev. Samuel DuBose, the guest speaker of the event, said the Black community and the country as a whole have become numb to tragedies and hardships that have developed recently.
“We look back on the last couple of years and see that we’ve been on a rollercoaster ride,” DuBose said. “We are still dealing with the coronavirus. It felt like it was just yesterday when there was a march here in Refugio to protest what happened to George Floyd. Mass shootings have become regular. Once all the emotions of these things fade away, we go back to our regular lives.”
DuBose then went on to encourage those in the audience to turn to their faith during trying times.
“Dr. King wasn’t able to see the dream he so passionately talked about come true, but the faith he had for something he couldn’t yet see gave him the motivation to continue the good fight,” DuBose said. “That kind of faith is the foundation of what we need as a community.”
Antoinette Smith, president of the Refugio Community Cemetery Association, stressed the importance of maintaining the legacy that King and other civil rights leaders started during their quests for equality.
“There has been so much blood, sweat, and tears during the struggle, and we can’t lose focus of that with the negative distractions,” Smith said. “My goal, and the organization’s goal, is to uphold those that came before us and their thoughts and visions.”
