REFUGIO COUNTY – Homemaking pre-entry cards for the 2020 Refugio County Fair are now available and can be picked up the the extension office.
The cards must be turned in at the extension office before 4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Exhibitors are encouraged to turn their pre-entry cards in as soon as possible, to assist with bookkeeping.
Each exhibitor will be charged a flat fee regardless of the number of entries submitted.
The entry fee is $2 for youth and $5 for adults. A fee of $10 will be charged for late entries.
Participants should review the current rules for the Homemaking Show as there have been several rule changes and/or revisions.
A copy of the 2020 RCFA Homemaking Show rules can be picked up at the extension office.
Platters with dome lids must be purchased from the extension office.
All Refugio County residents are encouraged to participate in the county fair.
The Expo Building rules state that competitive entries will be limited to residents and taxpayers of Refugio County, and students (and their parents) enrolled in Refugio County schools. Any other entries will be for display purposes only.
Adults and youth will compete for ribbons, trophies and the high point award.
The school art division will be awarded ribbons only.
The divisions in the Expo Building include: baked goods, preserved foods, clothing & handwork, quilt, crafts, horticulture, art and photography.
“We are looking forward to having another great year. Register to show everyone in the county how talented you are,” said spokesperson David Poland.
Those with questions about the Expo Building, entry forms or working a shift during the fair may contact David Poland at 813-9139.
Clubs or non-profit organizations wanting a table for a fund raiser or to display items should contact Poland as soon as possible.
The 2020 Refugio County Fair is scheduled for March 25-28.