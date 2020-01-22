REFUGIO – The RCRSP met Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
Items on the agenda included information about the current budget after the merger of the two bank accounts.
Fundraising activities for the year were discussed. Members decided to have a booth at the fair but not participate in the fundraising dinner. Plans will be made for the dinner in the fall.
Old business included the purchase of the brick from the Refugio ISD Education Foundation and delivery of children’s books to third grade students in Refugio County through the Children’s Book Project. A total of 99 books were distributed.
New business included elections of officers for the next two-year cycle. Elections will be held in February; anyone interested in an office may contact Cindy Clendennen.
The decision was made to eliminate the December meeting in the future and replace it with January meetings. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at the church with lunch to follow at the hospital.
Door prizes were won by Liz Shipp and Patty Borglund.