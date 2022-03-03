Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Feb. 6-12:
• Stopped a vehicle in Refugio for running a red light. A strong odor of marijuana led to the arrest of the driver.
• A traffic stop in Refugio resulted in the arrest of the driver and passenger for possession of marijuana (nearly two ounces).
• Assisted DPS troopers with a bailout on Farm-to-Market Road 774 near Copano Creek.
• Recovered a stolen 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The vehicle was stopped for speeding in Refugio. Lone occupant was arrested for possession of marijuana (nearly two ounces) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Responded to a call of theft and assault in Woodsboro. Information taken and case turned over to Woodsboro Police Department.
• Responded to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro. Unable to locate.
• Took a report of a stolen tractor off Adams Road.
• Assisted with traffic control during the large fire just south of Woodsboro.
• Assisted Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department with several grass fires.
• Served an arrest warrant in district court. Male subject was taken to county jail.
• Served two arrest warrants at county jail.
• Assisted with two funeral escorts.
• Responded to a call of a possible accident on Farm-to-Market Road 136. Accident had already taken place earlier in the week. Owner of vehicle had not picked up his vehicle yet. Vehicle was later impounded.
• Transported a mentally ill patient from Refugio to Richmond.
• Took a report from the Refugio County treasurer’s office in regards to a stolen check.
• Responded to a civil standby at a residence in Refugio.
• Responded to three separate courtesy calls in Woodsboro of unlocking vehicles for the owners.
• Investigating the burglary of two Conex storage units on Farm-to-Market Road 136.
• Interviewed two subjects at county jail in regards to a stolen vehicle and a stolen trailer. Separate cases.