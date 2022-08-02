Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 11-17:
• Issued a citation for violation of the county burn ban. Subject was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
• Took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the Texas and national database and was recovered in Houston later that evening.
• Assisted Bee County with a multi-agency operation.
• Assisted DPS with a major accident on Farm-to-Market Road 2678.
• Responded to a burglary alarm at a business in Woodsboro. Building was secure and everything was okay.
• Responded to calls of loose cows on Kelley Road and Jackson Road.
• Assisted a stuck vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 2678 and the Mission River bridge.
• Responded to a robbery call near Bayside. Turned over to Aransas County Sheriff’s Office.
• Responded to a call of illegal burning at the Aransas River boat ramp.
• Assisted with a grass fire at Hilcorp.
• Responded to a call of harassment on Bell Road. Followed up that call with a visit to the suspect’s parents on Farm-to-Market Road 629.
• Responded to a call of medic assist at Palm Lake Road in reference to possible alcohol poisoning.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on State Highway 183. Took motorist to get gas. Upon return, assisted with jump-starting the vehicle.
• Responded to a second call at Palm Lake Road. Same subject sustained a self-inflicted cut. Subject refused treatment from medics. Family advised that they would take care of the subject.
• Assisted a stranded motorist at the H-E-B in Refugio.
• Conducted numerous business checks in Austwell, Refugio, Tivoli and Woodsboro.
• Responded to a call of harassment by phone. Issue resolved.
• Assisted DPS with a multiple-car accident.
• Took an incident report on an assault.
• Took an incident report of harassment by social media and Facebook messaging.
• Responded to a possible robbery at Mission River bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 2678. Both parties were from out of town. One subject was located just inside Aransas County. Subject was arrested on felon in possession of firearm charge. Both subjects were arguing over a vehicle used to smuggle suspected undocumented persons. First subject never contacted law enforcement again to file a complaint.