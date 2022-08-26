The following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Aug. 1-7:
• A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 77 north of Refugio resulted in two arrest warrants issued for two female subjects for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Grade 1 and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
• Served two arrest warrants on a male subject in Refugio for violation of probation and criminal trespass.
• A traffic stop resulted in two female subjects from Honduras turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. A small amount of marijuana was also discovered in their vehicle.
• Assisted DPS troopers with an accident involving one vehicle and a deer on Farm-to-Market Road 2678.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 77 north of Copano Creek.
• Assisted Refugio Police with a disturbance at the Travel Center.
• Assisted Refugio Police with a call involving an intoxicated driver.
• Assisted two separate stranded motorists on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro.
• Stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 reported as a reckless driver.
• Served an arrest warrant at the Refugio County Courthouse.
• Placed two subjects in the Refugio County Jail that turned themselves in.
• Assisted medics at Refugio VFD station with a subject having a seizure.
• Worked an accident at Farm-to-Market Road 2678 and Farm-to-Market Road 774.
• Investigating a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound that resulted in the death of a subject, who was discovered in his vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 south.
• Arrested one subject for retaliation, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.
• Responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 77.
• Attended a multi-agency meeting to discuss issues related to border crimes in the area.
• Assisted Woodsboro VFD with a grass fire on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro.
• Conducted a death investigation in Bayside.