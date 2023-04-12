Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for March 27-April 2:
• Conducted a civil standby in Woodsboro.
• Responded to a domestic disturbance in Woodsboro. Parties were separated.
• Responded to reports of a reckless driver and a verbal altercation in Woodsboro. Suspect vehicle gone on arrivql. Unable to locate.
• Provided security for Austwell-Tivoli ISD prom.
• Assisted Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 77.
• Assisted a motorist that locked their keys in their vehicle at the Dollar General in Woodsboro.
• Responded to an alarm call on Aransas River Road.
• Completed a report of indecency with a child.
• Assisted Refugio Police Department with a subject that was reportedly exposing himself near Stricklin Primary School.
• Responded to a call of a subject lying in a ditch on Young Street in Refugio. Same subject that was reportedly exposing himself near Stricklin Primary School.
• Impounded an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Woodsboro.
• Responded to a call by a family for assistance with a family member that suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Assisted Refugio Police Department with investigation.
• Responded to a welfare check in Bayside. Subject had not been seen for three to four days. Subject was in a hospital in Corpus Christi.