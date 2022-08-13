Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 25-Aug. 1:
• Responded to a report of two suspicious subjects walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1360. One subject was carrying a machete.
• Assisted medics with a possible overdose at a residence in Woodsboro. Subject transported to Refugio County Memorial Hospital
• Removed debris from Farm-to-Market Road 1360 in front of Woodsboro High School.
• Responded to a call of a reckless driver on Farm-to-Market Road 774. Unable to locate.
• Assisted DPS troopers and Aransas County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a hit-and-run accident. Located vehicle and held for investigating DPS troopers.
• Served 14 indictments at our jail.
• Recovered a stolen truck from Dallas in a Refugio neighborhood.
• Received a call from Jim Wells County about a stolen vehicle passing through the county. Vehicle had already gone through the county. Vehicle was driven by a person with mental issues. Contacted adjacent counties and Victoria County pursued the vehicle into Jackson County where the tires were spiked and a female subject barricaded herself before surrendering. A weapon was found in the vehicle.
• Responded to a call of a reckless driver near Bell Road and Aransas River Road. Unable to locate.
• Assisted medics traveling through our county with a mental patient in an ambulance. Patient became combative and busted a window in the ambulance. Patient escaped and began walking down U.S. Highway 77. Patient was located near State Highway 239. Deputies took patient to H-E-B parking lot in Refugio to await another ambulance.
• Assisted DPS troopers with a wild hog that was struck by a vehicle and in middle of the road. Hog was moved out of the way.
• Recovered a stolen truck from Indiana at the H-E-B in Refugio. Driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Responded to a welfare concern in Bayside. Subject depressed and drinking. Neighbors removed weapons from residence and stayed with subject.
• Conducted building checks in Austwell, Tivoli and Woodsboro.
• Responded to a call of a reckless driver on Farm-to-Market Road 2678.
• Assisted a motorist with changing a flat tire.
• Responded to a suspicious vehicle on Kret Lane in Refugio. Located vehicle still running and no one around. Short time later, owner came walking up, saw Deputies and ran into brush, Subject was apprehended and appeared to be intoxicated. Subject was released to his mother due to medical reasons.
• A traffic stop on State Highway 35 south of Tivoli led to the discovery of 2.8 ounces of marijuana .
• A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro led to the discovery of .40 ounce of marijuana.
• Arrested one male subject on an outstanding warrant.
• Recovered a stolen semitrailer traveling to the Rio Grande Valley.
• Turned over two undocumented persons to U.S. Border Patrol.
• A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 77 north of Refugio led to the discovery of .20 ounce of marijuana.
• Recovered a stolen truck from Houston. One male subject arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• Followed up on a harassment call.
• Arrested a local subject on a warrant issued for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Bond set at $100,000.
Information from the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office