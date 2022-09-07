Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Aug. 8-14:
• Arrested one subject for a felony outstanding warrant out of Aransas Pass.
• Turned over three undocumented persons to U.S. Border Patrol.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro.
• Assisted stranded motorists.
• Assisted medics with a call regarding a subject having a seizure.
• Arrested one subject in Refugio for money laundering.
• Arrested three juvenile subjects for unlawful carrying of weapons.
• Arrested one subject for an outstanding felony warrant.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on Farm-to-Market Road 774 near Tivoli.
• Responded to a panic alarm in Bayside. Everything was OK.
• Responded to five separate vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 77. Four were south of Refugio involving vehicles. One was north of Refugio involving an 18-wheeler that hydroplaned and got stuck in the median.
• Assisted DPS Troopers with an accident on U.S. Highway 77 south of Farm-to-Market Road 1360.
• Assisted a traveling nurse with a flat tire on U.S. Highway 77 near Melon Creek.
• Conducted business checks in Austwell, Refugio, and Tivoli.