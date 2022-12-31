Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18:
• Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant.
• Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out.
• Responded to a call of two persons fighting inside of a white 18-wheel truck. Located truck but only the driver was inside. No other persons located.
• Assisted with the Refugio High School football team pep rally.
• Found a Refugio High School faculty pass in parking lot of RHS. Returned to faculty member that lost it.
• Conducted a funeral escort from Moore’s Funeral Home to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church.
• Responded to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 77 headed south. Unable to locate.
• Spotted a suspicious truck on Crawford Road in Bayside at 2 a.m. Driver saw deputies and fled the scene. Unable to locate truck afterward.
• Responded to an Uber driver and their customer having a dispute. Took customer to Travel Center in Refugio to wait for another ride.
• Assisted Refugio Police Department with a disturbance call.
• Broke up a party in the Humble Camp area involving minors and alcohol before any alcohol could be consumed. All minors involved left the area.
• Assisted Refugio County EMS with a medical call.
• Responded to a call of a missing vehicle. Vehicle found and being returned to owner.
• Took a report of criminal mischief in Refugio.
• Assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 77.
• Responded to a call of loose livestock on FM 2678. Livestock put back into pasture.
• Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant in Refugio.
• Served a felony arrest warrant in Refugio.
• Cited a subject for possession of drug paraphernalia on State Highway 35 in Tivoli.
• Responded to a hit-and-run accident on Scott Street in Tivoli. Suspect located. Offense report completed. Case pending.
• Responded to an incident on Wranosky Road in Woodsboro. Livestock coming onto neighbor’s property. Took a report and both parties agreed to be civil and contact RCSO when this happens.