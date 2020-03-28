REFUGIO – Frequent updates, overwhelming uncertainty and a determination to be prepared as best as possible is the task of Refugio County officials, administrators, law enforcement, first-responders, and support staff in response to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Helping to lead the coordination of efforts is Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke, who met with other community leaders and continues to stay in constant contact via phone in reaction to an ever-changing plan to manage the crisis.
“It’s a collaborative effort all over the world, the country and the state, and we are doing the best we can in Refugio County to stay on top of the threat in hope of containing it,” Blaschke said. “It’s pretty incumbent for all of us to work together to stop the spread of this virus.
What was first noticed in Wuhan, China is late 2019 and has rapidly spread across the globe has led to disruptions in everyday life unseen for 100 years, when extraordinary measures were taken in 1918 to curtail the spread of the dead influenza virus.
“It’s almost like going through the hurricane routine but we can’t see it and don’t know how big it is, but we still have to prepare for it,” Blaschke said. “Some the questions we had on conference calls with the public health department were what numbers should groups be limited to.
“At first they were reluctant to quantify that, but over the weekend (mid-March) Corpus Christi and Nueces County said gatherings should be limited to 500 people. Then the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said gatherings should be limited to 50. Finally, President Trump announced that gatherings should be limited to 10. We are trying to adhere to these guidelines as much as possible.”
Another catchphrase, social distancing, has quickly become standard practice.
“We have meetings and everyone is all spread out -- it’s quite different than you’re used to. What’s important is that we all work together (limiting gatherings and the number of people at them),” Blaschke said. “It’s a lot easier if everyone understands the impact, limits contact with other people ... this is a communicable disease. We all need to do our part to prevent the spread.”
School districts have been affected, with spring breaks being extended as far as attendance, but students are now expected to work online. Local school districts are in communication with each other and the Texas Education Agency about how best to handle the extended quarantine.
“It’s just an evolving situation and we have to be resilient in how we respond,” Blaschke said. “Things are changing every day and often multiple times each day. We are invoking parts of the emergency plan and doing what we can to prepare.”
In addition to limiting crowd sizes and the number and frequency of gatherings, that plan also includes preparing for various emergency response situations that could include overtime for law enforcement officials.
“We are doing what we can to try to protect the public’s health,” Blaschke said. “At the same time, we have to limit (local officials) being in the same place at the same time to avoid all of us getting sick.
“This is the new normal for a while, and we are trying to figure things out as we go. People are taking this threat seriously, which is good. We have been through emergencies before with hurricanes and we will get through this. People need to remain patient and calm and realize we are all in this together.
“We have a great hospital and I know (hospital administrator) Haas Whitt has a very good handle on things. He is definitely a voice of calm and gives us steady leadership. He has said he can’t emphasize enough the importance of remaining calm.”
While the coronavirus pandemic is a global challenge, Blaschke said there will be more difficulties to overcome in the future.
“How we deal with this situation is a lesson in itself,” he said. “Whether we have similar outbreaks in the future or other challenges, we will have issues like this resurface in our lifetimes.
“How we respond as a society is important. We have to learn from this challenge, correct our mistakes and get better from it.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.