Refugio County VFDs respond to June 25 fire on U.S. Highway 77

Units from three Refugio County volunteer fire departments responded to a grass fire on June 25 on U.S. Highway 77 approximately four miles south of Woodsboro.
According to the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started on the southbound side of the highway after crews had mowed the area.
The fire quickly spread across a fence and into brush. The estimated size of the fire was just less than 50 acres.
Woodsboro, Refugio and Bayside volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
After the scene was cleared by all units, high wind restarted the fire. Woodsboro and Refugio volunteer fire departments returned to the scene to extinguish the fire.
