The Refugio Education Foundation will be holding the World Series of Refugio Texas Hold’em. This is one of many different fundraisers the Refugio Education Foundation regularly holds. The event is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds.
Entrants pay $150 for 15,000 chips. Those who register by Jan. 16 will get an early bird special, adding 2,000 chips to their stack. The top prize for the tournament will be $5,000 with a total payout of $14,000 to the top 10 players. Though these numbers are based on an expected 200 entries.
According to Stacy Hendley, this is the third annual poker tournament that the Refugio Education Foundation has put together. The previous year ran out of spots and they had to turn people away.
“This year we’ve added 24 more spots and hope to do the same thing this year, filling it up.”
In previous years, the winning payout was $3,500, however they saw fit to increase the payout for the tournament’s third year.
As part of the fundraiser, the Refugio Education Foundation is also selling sponsorship packages.
“Sponsorships are $500. That includes an entry, one free entry into the tournament. It also includes a spectator guest admission, where they get to come into the venue during the tournament and enjoy drinks and a meal. ... We also have a Friday night mixer for the sponsors. It’s exclusively for the sponsors. ... We basically show them our appreciation for being a sponsor to our event.”
The Friday night mixer has been a popular event for the sponsors in previous years and Handley expects a similar response this year.
Tuttle’s Meat Market will be catering the event with a loaded baked potato.
Sponsors will also have a side tournament called The Last Business Standing. The winner of this side tournament gets a free sponsorship during the next year’s tournament.
Funds that are raised through this event go directly to the Refugio Education Foundation for the purpose of paying out grants. Teachers at Refugio ISD can apply for grants to help supplement their classrooms for things that may not have been an approved expense by the school board.
Shannon Handley is on the Refugio Education Foundation board and gave examples of programs they funded through their grants.
“We’ve funded things for shop class. We’ve gotten some welding equipment for them. ... We’ve purchased virtual reality goggles for the junior high. We’ve funded a science workshop that four or five of our science teachers were able to attend in the Dallas area this fall. We have a teacher training that’s coming up for the elementary in February that we are funding.”
Shannon spoke about how important the Refugio Education Foundation has been and how much they were able to contribute after all their fundraisers were completed.
“With all of these things combined, this past fall, we were able to issue $39,000 in grant money back to the school. Our first year, we were able to fund $29,000 in grants and this past year we were able to fund requests for $39,000. That’s a combination of all the things we do to raise funds, not just the hold’em poker tournament alone, but 100% of the profit of what we make from this hold’em tournament goes right back into the classroom.”
These fundraisers fully fund educational plans, though they do not fund athletic programs.
The Refugio Education Foundation was formed by alumni of the Refugio Independent School District and is made up of graduates, former school teachers and business owners in the community.
“Several of them don’t even live in Refugio. They live in Spring or Conroe and we meet once a month and these people are dedicated to meeting once a month and continuously looking for ways to build the foundation for the future.”
The Refugio Education Foundation looks forward to the tournament as the members of the board look for ways to give back to the school district that gave so much to them.
Individuals can apply to the tournament at refugioeducationfoundation.org.
