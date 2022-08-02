Refugio Elementary School supplies list

ECSE
2-rolls of paper towels
3-boxes of Kleenex
2-packages Clorox wipes
1-box gallon Ziplock bags
2-bottles hand sanitizer
2-boxes non-latex gloves
1-package of #2 pencils
1-plastic pencil box
1-package of markers
1-box Crayola Crayons
1-package of dry erase markers
1-watercolor set
1-package of glue sticks
1-package of Play-Doh
2-any color plastic folders
1-vinyl nap mat
Pre-school
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-Prang watercolor set (8-count)
2-package of #2 pencils (10-count)
1-plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags)
1-washable Elmer’s glue bottle
4-packages of Elmer’s glue sticks
3-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count)
2-rolls of paper towels
1-packages of Wet Wipes
2-packages of Clorox wipes
3-boxes of Kleenex
2-bottles of hand sanitizer
2-orange plastic folders with pockets
1-box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
1-box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)
1-vinyl nap mat with child’s name on it
1-cloth facemask (optional)
Full change of clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear). Make sure to label all clothing.
Backpack-Should be large enough to hold child’s folder. Label the backpack with child’s name. No rolling backpacks.
Kindergarten
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-roll of paper towels
3-boxes of Kleenex
6-glue sticks
1-package of Fine Point dry erase Expo Markers (4 ct)
1-package of highlighters (4 ct)
1-box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
1-box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)
1-container of Clorox wipes
1-40-oz squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer
1-nap mat
1-backpack (large enough to hold a large book)
1-plastic school box (approximately 8x5)
1-package of #2 regular size pencils (Ticonderoga)
4-boxes of 24-count Crayola Crayons
1-pair of Fiskars child-size scissors
1-Crayola watercolor set
3-plastic 2 pockets folders with brads
1-pair of earbuds
1-cloth facemask (optional)
Full change of clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear). Make sure to label all clothing.
First grade
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-backpack
1-plastic pencil box
2-packages of #2 pencils
2-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count)
2-packages of washable Elmer’s glue sticks (6-count)
2-package of pencil top erasers
3-one-subject wide-ruled spirals (green, yellow and red)
1-pair of 5-pointed scissors
2-large pink erasers
1-package/box of dry erase markers
1-anti-bacterial hand sanitizer
1-container of Clorox/Lysol wipes
3-boxes of Kleenex
2-pairs of earbuds/ear phones for the computer lab
1-package/box of dry erase markers
1-cloth facemask (optional)
Second grade
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-backpack
4-packages #2 wooden pencils
3-composition books (1-blue, 1-green, 1-black)
2-boxes Crayola Crayons (24-count))
3-packages (4-6 count) glue sticks
6-plastic only pocket folders with brads (1-red, 1-blue, 1-purple, 2-orange and 1-yellow)
3-boxes of Kleenex
2-large pink eraser
2-packages of pencil top erasers
1-package of red pens
1-package of highlighters (multi colors)
1-pair of 5-pointed scissors
2-boxes of colored pencils
1-anti-bacterial hand sanitizer with pump (12 oz. minimum)
1-pencil zipper bag (no boxes)
2-packages of dry erase markers (4 count)
1-single pencil sharpener
1-box of quart size Ziploc bags (girls)
1-box of gallon-size Ziploc bags (boys)
1-container of disinfecting wipes (Clorox wipes for surfaces)
2-sets of ear buds (labeld with child’s name in different bags)
1-cloth facemask (optional)
Third grade
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
4-composition books (wide-ruled)
2-plastic folders with brads
4-paper folders with pockets (brad optional)
3-boxes pencils (12 count or more)
2-packs pencil top erasers
1-package highlighters (2-4 count)
1-pack fine point dry erase markers (4-count)
1-Zipper supply pouch (no boxes)
2-packages (4-6 count) of glue sticks
1-box of colored pencils
1-box of Crayola Crayons
1-pair of scissors
1-package of red pens
1-box of quart size Ziplock bags
2-pair of earbuds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)
3-large boxes of Kleenex
1-large bottle of hand sanitizer
1-cloth face mask (optional)
Fourth grade
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-big backpack (wheels if possible)
1-reusable water bottle
2-one-subject spirals
4-boxes of Kleenex
1-large bottle of Hand sanitizer
2-pairs of earbuds
1-pack of dry erase markers
1-large supply bag (big enough for all supplies)
1-pencil sharpener
2-vinyl purple folders with brads
2-vinyl orange folders with brads
1-pair of scissors
2-packs of glue sticks
3-packs of #2 Pencils
3-highlighters
2-red pens
1-pack of colored pencils or Crayola Crayons
1-pack of pencil topper erasers
2-large erasers
1-box of quart-size Ziplock Bags
1-cloth facemask (optional)
Fifth grade
(Label all supplies with child’s name)
1-backpack
6-folders with pockets and brads
3-12-pack of #2 pencils
1pPackage of colored pencils
1-pair of 5-pointed scissors
3-boxes of Kleenex
2-bottles of hand sanitizer
1-pencil sharpener
2-packages of pencil top erasers
6-glue sticks
4-dry erase markers
2-highlighters
2-pair of earbuds (mandatory)
1-orange vinyl folder (library)
1-folder with pockets (music class)
1-large pencil zipper bag
4-one-subject spiral notebooks (100 pages or more)