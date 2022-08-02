Refugio Elementary School supplies list

ECSE 

2-rolls of paper towels

3-boxes of Kleenex

2-packages Clorox wipes

1-box gallon Ziplock bags

2-bottles hand sanitizer

2-boxes non-latex gloves

1-package of #2 pencils

1-plastic pencil box

1-package of markers

1-box Crayola Crayons

1-package of dry erase markers

1-watercolor set

1-package of glue sticks

1-package of Play-Doh

2-any color plastic folders

1-vinyl nap mat

Pre-school

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-Prang watercolor set (8-count)

2-package of #2 pencils (10-count)

1-plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags)

1-washable Elmer’s glue bottle

4-packages of Elmer’s glue sticks

3-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count)

2-rolls of paper towels

1-packages of Wet Wipes

2-packages of Clorox wipes

3-boxes of Kleenex

2-bottles of hand sanitizer

2-orange plastic folders with pockets

1-box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)

1-box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)

1-vinyl nap mat with child’s name on it

1-cloth facemask (optional)

Full change of clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear). Make sure to label all clothing.

Backpack-Should be large enough to hold child’s folder. Label the backpack with child’s name. No rolling backpacks.

Kindergarten 

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-roll of paper towels

3-boxes of Kleenex

6-glue sticks

1-package of Fine Point dry erase Expo Markers (4 ct)

1-package of highlighters (4 ct)

1-box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)

1-box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)

1-container of Clorox wipes

1-40-oz squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer

1-nap mat

1-backpack (large enough to hold a large book)

1-plastic school box (approximately 8x5)

1-package of #2 regular size pencils (Ticonderoga)

4-boxes of 24-count Crayola Crayons

1-pair of Fiskars child-size scissors

1-Crayola watercolor set

3-plastic 2 pockets folders with brads

1-pair of earbuds

1-cloth facemask (optional)

Full change of clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear). Make sure to label all clothing.

First grade

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-backpack

1-plastic pencil box

2-packages of #2 pencils

2-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count)

2-packages of washable Elmer’s glue sticks (6-count)

2-package of pencil top erasers

3-one-subject wide-ruled spirals (green, yellow and red)

1-pair of 5-pointed scissors

2-large pink erasers

1-package/box of dry erase markers

1-anti-bacterial hand sanitizer

1-container of Clorox/Lysol wipes

3-boxes of Kleenex

2-pairs of earbuds/ear phones for the computer lab

1-package/box of dry erase markers

1-cloth facemask (optional)

Second grade

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-backpack

4-packages #2 wooden pencils

3-composition books (1-blue, 1-green, 1-black)

2-boxes Crayola Crayons (24-count))

3-packages (4-6 count) glue sticks

6-plastic only pocket folders with brads (1-red, 1-blue, 1-purple, 2-orange and 1-yellow)

3-boxes of Kleenex

2-large pink eraser

2-packages of pencil top erasers

1-package of red pens

1-package of highlighters (multi colors)

1-pair of 5-pointed scissors

2-boxes of colored pencils

1-anti-bacterial hand sanitizer with pump (12 oz. minimum)

1-pencil zipper bag (no boxes)

2-packages of dry erase markers (4 count)

1-single pencil sharpener

1-box of quart size Ziploc bags (girls)

1-box of gallon-size Ziploc bags (boys)

1-container of disinfecting wipes (Clorox wipes for surfaces)

2-sets of ear buds (labeld with child’s name in different bags)

1-cloth facemask (optional)

Third grade

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

4-composition books (wide-ruled)

2-plastic folders with brads

4-paper folders with pockets (brad optional)

3-boxes pencils (12 count or more)

2-packs pencil top erasers

1-package highlighters (2-4 count)

1-pack fine point dry erase markers (4-count)

1-Zipper supply pouch (no boxes)

2-packages (4-6 count) of glue sticks

1-box of colored pencils

1-box of Crayola Crayons

1-pair of scissors

1-package of red pens

1-box of quart size Ziplock bags

2-pair of earbuds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)

3-large boxes of Kleenex

1-large bottle of hand sanitizer

1-cloth face mask (optional)

Fourth grade

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-big backpack (wheels if possible)

1-reusable water bottle

2-one-subject spirals

4-boxes of Kleenex

1-large bottle of Hand sanitizer

2-pairs of earbuds

1-pack of dry erase markers

1-large supply bag (big enough for all supplies)

1-pencil sharpener

2-vinyl purple folders with brads

2-vinyl orange folders with brads

1-pair of scissors

2-packs of glue sticks

3-packs of #2 Pencils

3-highlighters

2-red pens

1-pack of colored pencils or Crayola Crayons

1-pack of pencil topper erasers

2-large erasers

1-box of quart-size Ziplock Bags

1-cloth facemask (optional)

Fifth grade

(Label all supplies with child’s name)

1-backpack

6-folders with pockets and brads

3-12-pack of #2 pencils

1pPackage of colored pencils

1-pair of 5-pointed scissors

3-boxes of Kleenex

2-bottles of hand sanitizer

1-pencil sharpener

2-packages of pencil top erasers

6-glue sticks

4-dry erase markers

2-highlighters

2-pair of earbuds (mandatory)

1-orange vinyl folder (library)

1-folder with pockets (music class)

1-large pencil zipper bag

4-one-subject spiral notebooks (100 pages or more)

