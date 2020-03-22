REFUGIO – A new fire station will soon be built to replace the one destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, but Fire Chief Ronnie Williams plans to take things one step further for the safety of the community with the installation of an early warning system.
That system would sound what he referred to as a “major hazard alarm” that could notify people during a variety of different disasters,
Funding for the siren system, expected to cost $8,000 — received a major boost from the Refugio Lions Club, which voted to help fund the project.
“Right now, there’s no way of alerting the public if we have severe weather approaching, a major accident on Highway 77 or a rail emergency,” Williams said. “We have at least one train an hour passing through town, and many of them are hauling hazardous materials.
“We need a audible alert that can notify people of dangerous conditions in our area. With a major hazard alarm, there will be a long siren followed by a pause, and then it will repeat. It will be a very distinctive pattern, and we will post an explanation on social media about what the threat is.”
Williams said when Harvey struck, “it devastated Refugio County, and the (fire department) was dealt a major blow.”
He said the fire department “has been operating under some of the most horrific conditions that are just mind boggling. The roof on the old fire station has leaked since the wind settled down after the storm. The wet conditions in the building caused a horrible mold condition.
“The equipment has been moved out of the building and is no longer covered in mold. The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department has begun the long recovery process, and we are making significant headway.”
Rebuild Texas helped with some recovery efforts, including a temporary fire station. Along with FEMA, Rebuild Texas also helped rebuild the radio tower for fire department communications.
“The radio system is a vital piece of infrastructure for the town,” Williams said. “Refugio has two systems that are utilized to alert firefighters.
“One of the ways the firefighters are alerted is when there is an emergency over the radio system utilizing tone voice pagers. The second system is the fire whistles. The whistles have been inoperable since the hurricane.”
He said the county dispatch system was located in the Refugio County Courthouse with controls for the sirens still there.
“The controls were destroyed by water that got into the dispatch area from the storm,” Williams said. “The north siren had wind damage, and the electrical system has to be completely rebuilt. RVFD is working with Golden Crescent Communications (of Victoria) to build a new control system for the operations of the fire whistles.”
With that system, the fire department will be able to conduct noon and 6 p.m. alarm tests, operate the three-alarm system for emergency calls and add the major hazard alarm for severe threats.
Total cost for the siren project is expected to be $8,000, including $4,200 for electrical repairs to the north siren, $1,800 in electrical repairs for the central siren and $2,200 for new siren controls.
A significant portion of those costs is expected to be funded by the Lions Club grant.
Visibly touched by the Lions Club’s support, Williams said he appreciated the donation, adding that any expenses to repair the siren system “is not covered by insurance money.”
“There are a lot of things that FEMA is not covering completely, including the rebuilding of the fire station,” Williams said. “The cost (for the fire station) is $2.1 million, and FEMA is covering 90 percent, but the city will still have to come up with $210,000.
“Sometime after Easter the demolition (of the damaged fire station) will begin, and the station will be rebuilt completely. It will be a nice building that the residents of Refugio can be proud of.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.