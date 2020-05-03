Refugio Headstart pays it forward

Refugio – Early this year the Refugio Headstart Parent Committee began making plans for a May 22 graduation date.
The committee sponsored a raffle fundraiser with some of the parents donating gift baskets for prizes. Each student was responsible for selling an allotted number of tickets.
The class raised enough money to purchase their caps and gowns.
When it became clear that there would be no 2020 headstart graduation ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was left with a decision to make.
What would they do with the funds that had been raised?
Elaine Cantu, head of this year’s parent committee, contacted the other parents and proposed the idea of making a donation to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent which does food distributions in Refugio each month.
An agreement was reached, and a donation of $270 was made to the food bank Wednesday, April 22.
Robin Cadle CEO of the FBGC said, “We are grateful for this gift. It will provide 2,160 meals for the community because every dollar donated helps us provide eight meals. More than 80,000 pounds of food have been distributed in Refugio since January.”
Students who helped make the donation possible were Rosalee Cantu, Joseph Herrera, Paloma Angel, Chloe Acevedo, Behati Henderson, Brynlee Valenzuela, Edgar Blaschke, Kimyre Sparks and Jesus Castro.