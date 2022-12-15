Refugio High School students in Kent Hawthorne’s woodworking class are selling their twisted wood fall projects.
Cutting boards range from $30-$60, serving trays are $175, candle holders are $30 three candles and $50 for five candles, bowls are $100, vases are $125,
jewelry boxes are $50, charcuterie boards are $200, hand mirrors are $30 for small and $40 for large, crosses are $40, and letter openers are $12.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of materials and supplies for the class.
Call Hawthorne at 903-243-4581 for more information.