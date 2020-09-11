REFUGIO – When looking for help to make sure the community is up to code, the Refugio Town Council turned to a family face, hiring James Durst as a code enforcement officer.
The hiring fills a vacancy that Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. had long sought to fill.
“I’ve been looking for a code enforcement officer for a while, and we had numerous applicants,” Diaz said. “James Durst has experience in public service and he’s well-known in the community. I believe he will be a great code enforcement officer for us.”
Durst was expected to begin duties Aug. 31, and because the town of Refugio wasn’t scheduled to fill the position until Oct. 1, Enrique said the first several weeks of Durst’s employment will be funded from the police department’s narcotics fund.
Mayor Pro Tem Karen Watts made the recommendation to hire Durst as a full-time code enforcement officer and Councilman Lenny Anzaldua seconded the motion, which the council unanimously approved.
Durst is scheduled to undergo training in San Antonio in November.
“After the training we discussed there would be another little bump (in salary),” Anzaldua said, but the council did not reach a decision on that.
For the first year on the job, Durst will work under the guidance of another code enforcement officer.
“Welcome Mr. Durst,” Mayor Wanda Dukes told him during the Aug. 25 meeting when he was hired.
“It’s good to have you,” Anzaldua added.
Diaz said code enforcement has sometimes been a difficult issue for Refugio.
“It’s kind of been off and on, and it’s been a very challenging topic after Hurricane Harvey,” he said. “There is still a lot of work for us to do as a community and it’s been hard to keep up with everything.
“This is something Refugio really needs and I’m glad we’ve gotten the ball rolling with the hiring of a code enforcement officer.”
Diaz said the city will give people who are found to be in violation of various codes every opportunity possible to resolve the problem before fines are issued.
“Our ultimate objective is to beautify Refugio,” he said. “This is where we live. This is our town so it’s important we work together to make Refugio a better place.”
Durst’s training will consist of a 36-hour class, and then undergo testing to receive a license for code enforcement.
Durst said he looks forward to serving the community in his new capacity.
“I am a lifelong resident of Refugio,” he said.
Asked about his previous public service experience, Durst said he is a 20-year volunteer for Good Samaritan Ministries, which has a downtown food and clothing distribution center and is vice president of the Good Samaritan board of directors. He also served as one of the original members of the Boys and Girls Club board in Refugio.
“I have also owned my own business, was a jailer for nine years working for the county and worked for 18 years in the oil field, so I’ve been involved in a lot of different things and have stayed busy.”
When local residents receive notice of a code enforcement violation, directions will be provided so they can contact the city and make arrangements to resolve the problem.
“We hope to get help from local volunteer groups and supervised adult probation workers,” Diaz said. “We just want to fix things and beautify Refugio. We are not here to make anybody’s life harder — we want to work with people.”