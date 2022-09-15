Refugio hospital reaches milestone year with THA

The Texas Hospital Association recognized the Refugio County Hospital for its 75 years as a member, Tuesday Aug. 24. Shown with the award (front row, from left) are RCMH Directors Jerry Lockett, Bob Koonce and Lydia Aguirre; and (back row, from left) Directors Kenneth Wright and Harry Lawson, CEO Corey Wasecek, THA President John Hawkins, Board President Sandye Ermis and Director Ronald Boerner. (Photo courtesy of RCMH)