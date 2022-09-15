Refugio hospital reaches milestone year with THA

The Texas Hospital Association presented Refugio County Memorial Hospital with an award marking the hospital’s 75 years of membership in the association on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The hospital has been a member of the Association since 1947.
In a letter addressed to RCMH CEO Corey Wasicek, THA President and CEO John Hawkins expressed, “You have reached a significant milestone, and we are grateful for your long-term membership and significant contributions to the industry.
Hawkins stated that the challenges of the last few years have underscored the importance of those in the medical industry to work together.
Hawkins wrote, “Congratulations and thank you to Refugio County Memorial Hospital for being an outstanding member of THA.
In addition to Wasecek, RCMH Board President Sandye Ermis and Directors, Jerry Lockett, Bob Koonce, Lydia Aguirre, Kenneth Wright, Harry Lawson and Ronald Boerner were on hand to receive the award.
Information submitted by Ruby Martinez, RCMH Administrative Assistant