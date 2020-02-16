Refugio is ready for a celebration

REFUGIO – With the painful aftermath of Hurricane Harvey still ever-present but moving further into the rearview mirror, the town of Refugio and the Refugio Independent School District are looking forward to some celebrations.
One of those took place Monday evening (Feb. 10) with a special parade to honor the Refugio Bobcats state football championship, and others are scheduled in the coming months. (Parade photos will appear in an upcoming edition of The Press).
“We’re finally able to have the parade for the Bobcats,” said Mayor Wanda Dukes. “It was sponsored by the Refugio Chamber of Commerce. We were really excited about that — we love our Bobcats.”
Refugio Chamber of Commerce President Wade Eernisse said he was also excited about the event.
“It’s really a big deal,” Eernisse said. “The community really shows strong support for the team, and we were glad to be able to get this done.”
That was just for starters. The city will also have a special Easter celebration on April 4 (with more details to come) and a Cinco de Mayo Street dance in May.
“We’ve got some fun events planned for our residents and for people who come here from out-of-town,” Dukes said. “We have some great community involvement.”
The celebrations are a welcome respite from the long task of rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey. While many repairs have already been made, much work still remains to be done.
“Our community is still in the middle of hurricane repairs,” Dukes said. “We’ve made repairs to the park, are building new restrooms there, and also have an RV park there which is almost finished. We also will have a dog park that people are really excited about.”
The hurricane’s destruction is still evident throughout parts of the community, but Dukes said she has seen plenty of progress, as well.
“A lot of citizens are getting new homes, and we have a ceremony for them when they get their keys,” she said.
“Rebuild Texas has helped with that, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) the General Land Office, Samaritan’s Purse, Habitat for Humanity and a lot of volunteer groups have all been involved.
“We are so thankful; for them and all the help they have provided and continue to provide. Sometimes it takes a while, but they are getting things done.”
The city will also have a new fire station and is currently in the bidding process “and everybody is excited about that,” Dukes said.
“We are on our fourth group (of assistance workers) from FEMA, and its a very good team. They have been very helpful.”
Work continues at the city hall, with roof repairs complete “and now we are in the design phase” for other parts of the building, Dukes said.
How widespread was Harvey’s destruction?
“Over 50 percent of the houses were affected, but fortunately not all of them were destroyed,” Dukes said.
“We still have some houses with tarps of them and it’s been over two years (since the storm), so it’s taking a while.”
Laura Ramirez, municipal court clerk for the town of Refugio, said she was thrilled to finally be back in her home after having to live elsewhere for two years.
“My house had been totally destroyed,” she said. “I couldn’t go back there because it was unsafe — the whole roof fell in. I was so excited to be able to go home.
“I could never thank the people enough for helping me with all the repairs.”
Ramirez’s story is just one of many, as community residents continue to move forward from an event which ripped their homes apart, disrupted their lives and brought normalcy to a screeching halt.
These stories of recovery will appear in upcoming editions of The Press.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.