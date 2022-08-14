During its meeting on July 28, the Refugio Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to continue allowing Refugio High School students to leave campus for lunch.
Refugio High School Principal Twyla Thomas had recommended a closed campus due to safety reasons.
“The district surveyed parents, and they overwhelmingly responded in opposition to a closed campus,” said Melissa Gonzales, Refugio ISD superintendent. “The board chose to continue allowing students to leave campus for lunch.”
