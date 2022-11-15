Refugio ISD was among 13 school districts in Texas chosen announced as Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, according to an EPA news release distributed on Oct. 26.
Refugio ISD was selected to receive $1,185,000 for the program, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air, according to the release.
A total of $50,980,000 was awarded the Texas school districts. Other school districts selected were Dallas, Socorro, North Hopkins, Wolfe City, Queen City, Kilgore, Cushing, Martinsville, Killeen, Houston, Matagorda and San Felipe-Del Rio.
“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
“As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”
According to the release, a total of 389 applicants were selected nationwide for $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric.
“Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure,” the news release read. “Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure.”
Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales chose not to comment on the awarded funds.
