In a letter that went out on Jan. 11, Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales made the decision to close for seven days.
This closure comes hot on the heels of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Refugio County and amongst students and faculty at Refugio ISD.
The letter noted that, at the time of the letter’s release, “Refugio ISD has 40 positive COVID cases among students and staff with 84 quarantined due to close contact exposure.”
During the seven-day closure, staff members at Refugio ISD worked to sanitize and disinfect each building on campus. The letter urged people to monitor their health for any symptoms and encouraged them to stay home whenever possible.
Schools at the district reopened Jan. 18.
For Gonzales, this was a tough decision for her to make.
“It was an excruciatingly difficult decision to make,” said Gonzales. “... Monday was scheduled to be a holiday, but it was an opportunity for us to, No. 1, try to slow the spread that’s become very apparent, and No. 2, be able to sanitize all of our school facilities. Since making a decision earlier today, I have been notified we have an additional seven positive cases. We are at a point where the cases are starting to stack up in our district.
“Students belong in the classroom. That’s the reason we operate. That’s the reason Refugio ISD and all other school districts exist. When we have to close our doors to students, we realize that it’s a time where they are not learning and they are not in the classroom fulfilling what our mission is for the school. ... We know this creates an incredible hardship for our families who now have children at home and many of them have to go to work. We know it disrupts family life and disrupts the community and so it’s something we take very, very seriously.”
This decision was made at the executive level by Gonzales, though she did consult with school nurses and administrative staff at the school.
“It’s just become increasingly difficult to staff classrooms and to cover for teachers and staff who have been out either with COVID or in close contact quarantines,” continued Gonzales. “When we started seeing the numbers rise among our students, we knew it was time to step back and hopefully give everyone that currently has it time to heal. To separate for a little while and slow the spread.”
Refugio County has seen its own major relative increase in active cases throughout the region. In previous reports, active cases remained low, staying around 10 before jumping up too close to 30 in one week. However, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, the number of active cases in Refugio County spiked by almost 100 cases.
Other counties are also seeing a similar increase in numbers, with the Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District also closing its doors.
Gonzales commented that the school will prioritize the health of their students above all else.
“We will take any and all measures appropriate to keep them safe,” she said. “I think we are demonstrating that today by making this difficult choice. We will continue to monitor the cases. As long as we can staff our school district, as long as our staff is healthy. ... We will do that. If we are reasonably sure that our students can attend school safely, then we will do that.”
Gonzales confirmed that Refugio ISD will not be shifting to distanced learning, even if the spike in cases remains for a prolonged period.
“We will not shift to distance learning,” Gonzales confirmed. “There is no provision at this time for full time distance learning. If we were to do that, it would not count towards our instructional minutes and we wouldn’t be funded. We will not be going to remote learning unless something changes at the state level.”
To account for any unforeseen situations that may require another closure, Gonzales stated that they built in an extra 10 days into the academic calendar that they can draw on if the need arises, though she hopes they will not have to use these extra days.
