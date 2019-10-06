REFUGIO – A group of community leaders and Refugio High School alumni have come together to form a foundation exclusively to benefit the Refugio Independent School District.
The newly formed Refugio ISD Education Foundation officially was organized in August 2019 and is an independent 501(c)(3) corporation.
Refugio ISD Education Foundation is a separate entity from Refugio ISD and is governed by a group of volunteer board members committed to improving education and their community. These two entities will collaborate to determine funding priorities and the most effective allocation of resources to help foster the academic success of students and staff members of Refugio ISD.
The Refugio ISD Education Foundation has launched a tentative timeline. A meeting was on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the RHS cafeteria to offer the public information about the new foundation and recruit active community leaders to help build an effective and sustainable organization.
An official groundbreaking ceremony for the Bobcat Tribute Plaza will be Oct. 12, 2019 at 5:15 pm at Refugio High School. The public will be given the opportunity to purchase bricks in honor or memory of a loved alumni of Refugio High School. The bricks can be customized with laser engraving and will be on display on the grounds near the high school cafeteria. Benches will also be available for purchase as well.
The Refugio ISD Education Foundation will strive to provide a new and innovative source of funding to help support Refugio ISD’s educational plan. Funding will be solicited from private and corporate sources. All donations received will remain within Refugio ISD. The funds then will be used to help provide the district with additional new academic programs or tools that are not supported or fully funded by the school district’s general operating budget.
Teachers and administrators will be given the opportunity to apply for Innovative Teaching Grants that would enhance student achievement.
Superintendent of Refugio ISD Melissa Gonzales states, “The Refugio ISD Education Foundation will facilitate and perpetuate the tradition of excellence at Refugio ISD. A commitment to this organization creates immediate and lasting opportunities for our children.” The Refugio ISD Education Foundation is committed to assuring the students of Refugio ISD, our future leaders and workers of tomorrow, a quality education.
Refugio ISD Education Foundation recognizes how vital the community of Refugio is to the success of their entity. The foundation strives to engage the community as a whole in the school improvement process.
Parent involvement and engaging other community groups will help link Refugio ISD Education Foundation to others and ultimately maximize the benefits and resources to Refugio ISD. The term community is not only limited just to those individuals residing in Refugio. Several of the founding board members live out of town and commute to Refugio to attend the monthly board meetings.
President Roz Keck, alumni of the RHS class of 1969, makes these commutes faithfully. Roz reflects on her community fondly, “Growing up in Refugio, I was fortunate to have a supportive community and school with outstanding teachers, high expectations and traditions of greatness. I am excited and honored to be a part of the Refugio ISD Education Foundation. My dream is to create an organization that will connect community and alumni resources to teaching and learning in the classrooms of Refugio ISD in order to support that tradition of greatness. I see this as an excellent way for all of us to give back to our hometown!”
The other board members of the Refugio ISD Education Foundation share her passion and excitement for this new endeavor. The diversity of the board members will reflect the whole student population of Refugio ISD and Refugio as a community. Each member comes from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life. However the common thread that will forever link them is their unwavering love of the orange and black and the community of Refugio.