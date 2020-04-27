REFUGIO – Although students will not return to campus for classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, academic work continues and the Refugio Independent School District is making wireless internet hotspots available in order to help ensure students have access to the necessary technology.
“In this time of social distancing and virtual learning, Refugio ISD knows that it is more important than ever for our students to have reliable internet access,” said a statement released by the district.
“In an effort to help our students stay connected, we have installed two new wireless access points, one at the Refugio High School band parking lot (across from Whataburger) and one at the Refugio Elementary School parking lot.”
Wireless internet access will be available at these locations from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“Students and family members are asked to remain in the vehicle at all times and continue social distancing protocols,” the statement said.
Also, Refugio Elementary has announced that fifth sixth weeks grades are available via Parent Portal.
Those who need access to Parent Portal should send an email to araceli.rivera@refugioisd.net.