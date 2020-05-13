REFUGIO – The Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees selected someone the district is well acquainted with for the new junior high principal’s post, and also approved plans for an outdoor graduation ceremony to be held at the football field on Friday, May 29.
Chris Hawthorne, who has served as an algebra teacher at the Refugio Junior High/High School, will take over principal’s responsibilities for the junior high, which will serve students in grades 6-8 starting with the 2020-2021 school year.
“I am proud to recommend her,” Superintendent Melissa Gonzales told the board. “She is no stranger to our district and has contributed a lot over the years. She is a valuable member of our community.”
Hawthorne has 26 years experience in education. She earned her bachlor’s degree at Sul Ross State University and her master’s degree from Howard Payne University.
Her husband, Kent, is a teacher and assistant coach for RISD. A feature on Hawthorne will appear in an upcoming edition of the County Press.
Graduation plans
Following up on actions taken by the Texas Education Agency, the board approved plans for an outdoor graduation ceremony on the evening of Friday, May 29, around the district’s football field and track. Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, however, remains closed until repairs can be made there.
Because of strict limits by the TEA, only five members of the graduate’s immediate household will be allowed to attend the ceremony.
“Those limits are set by the state and not the district,” Gonzales said.
The board also selected Saturday, May 30 as an alternate date in case of bad weather. If the ceremony cannot be held outdoors on May 29, it would be held either outdoors or indoors on May 30, as weather permits.
A total of 51 seniors are graduating from Refugio High School this spring, including three early graduates who can return for the ceremonies in May.
“Our seniors have missed out on so much I can’t stand the thought of them missing out on this, too,” Gonzales said, thanking the board for their decision to have the ceremonies either on May 29 or 30.
Because of state guidelines, students will not be allowed to congregate on school property either before or after the ceremony, and traditional handshakes between staff or board members and graduates will not be possible this year.
In other action, the board:
• Approved spending $1.69 million for rebuilding the high school parking lot, which will include a complete excavation and repaving of the area.
• Approved the hire of Pamela Thompson as a teacher for the visually impaired through the Goliad Special Education Cooperative.
• Approved the hire of Allie Upton as a math teacher and girls athletics coach. Upton served as a student teacher for Refugio ISD.
Upton will take over coaching responsibilities being vacated by Meagan Montemayor, who is staying with the district as a teacher but had requested not to continue her athletic coaching duties.
Fixing a big concern
Gonzales said fixing the dilapidated parking lot is a high priority.
“We first started talking about this before it was as big of a problem as it is now,” she said. “I believe it was before I was superintendent. That project was delayed because the money was budgeted elsewhere.”
The damage done by Hurricane Harvey made the parking lot even worse, Gonzales said, so the district began the process to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with rebuilding it.
“After the hurricane, the parking lot sat under water so the holes got even bigger,” Gonzales said. “It is a safety hazard for our students and needs to not just be repaved, but excavated and completely rebuilt. This will allow us to that.”
With the school being closed in response to worldwide coronavirus concerns, this is a great time to address the parking lot project, Gonzales said.
“This is the prime time to do this,” she said. “We don’t have all the traffic going back and forth and it’s going to be much easier to get the work done.
“Also, excavating, grading and paving the lot and fire lane will ensure that we are not just repaving on existing bad conditions.”
While those repairs are made, grading and paving will also be done around the tennis courts to prevent standing water in that area.
Gonzales said the parking lot should be rebuilt and ready for use by the time the next school year begins.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.