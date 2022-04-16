Refugio ISD’s board of trustees voted to promote three administrators during its March 29 meeting.
Brandon Duncan, who currently serves as Refugio High School principal, will become the Refugio ISD academic director to begin the 2022-23 academic school year.
Duncan will be replaced by Twyla Thomas, who is currently the principal at Refugio Elementary School. Olivia Deleon, assistant principal at Refugio Elementary School, will assume the principal duties at the campus.
“Mr. Duncan, Mrs. Thomas and Mrs. Deleon are proven leaders who have served the children of Refugio ISD well,” said Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “Each has earned the opportunity to grow professionally. I’m confident that Refugio ISD will be a stronger district as a result of these promotions.”
Also during the meeting, the board adopted the 2022-23 academic calendar. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 15.
