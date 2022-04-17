BWA Architects presented Refugio ISD with a painting created by a 1960 Refugio High School graduate during the March 29 meeting of the Refugio ISD board of trustees.
The painting by Refugio native Kermit Oliver will be displayed in the Refugio High School Auditorium, which BWA Architects is assisting to repair.
Oliver was born in Refugio in 1943. He developed his art talents as a youngster and was honored with the Jesse Jones Art Scholarship while at Refugio High School.
Oliver graduated from Texas Southern University with bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and art education.
Oliver was the first African-American artist in Houston to be represented by a major commercial gallery. His collection has been exhibited at Texas Southern University and at San Antonio, Dallas and El Paso museums of art.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•