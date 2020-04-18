REFUGIO – The Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees heard a report from Superintendent Melissa Gonzales about how staff and students are responding to the challenges of online learning and food lines for car pickup that have become necessary with schools closed.
“In some ways, this has been similar to our response to Hurricane Harvey, but this crisis is everywhere instead of just limited to South Texas,” Gonzales said.
“Do not underestimate the efforts of our administrators, teachers and staff in handling this situation. Everything we do has been upended and I’m proud of the response we’ve had. The students are doing a great job, too.”
A poll of the students shows that 91 percent have access to the Internet in their homes, Gonzales said, “and that’s paved the way for a smooth transition to online learning.”
Students who do not have internet access can pick up paper packets with work they are able to do at home, she said.
“Be proud of our teachers, they’re doing a tremendous job,” Gonzales said.
Meetings are also being conducted online using the Zoom program, Gonzales said, and administrators are adopting a grading policy and adjusting the six-week school schedule to reflect the Texas Education Agency’s directives.
“One of the recommendations is that grades be pass-fail (instead of the traditional grading system) at this time,” Gonzales said.
In the meantime, construction workers continue to make progress on school repairs being made as a result of damage done by Hurricane Harvey.
“We are pleased with the progress but we’re obviously concerned about losing construction workers,” Gonzales said. “They are considered essential employees (able to work outside despite stay at home orders for most workers) but that is a concern going forward.
One bit of good news is that Gonzales said she has been in touch with a possible benefactor who may help the district with the cost of fixing Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“We have a potential donor, and they said they will meet with us as soon as they can,” Gonzales said. “They seem to be very interested in helping us.”
Gonzales said although the work continues, the school buildings will remain closed indefinitely until national and state officials say it is safe for students and staff to return.
The next RISD school board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.