Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales really liked what she saw when she looked out her office window on the morning of Jan. 18.
“I am thrilled once again to see students walking out there in the courtyard,” Gonzales said. “That’s the reason we’re here.”
All Refugio ISD campuses had been closed Jan. 12-17 after the school district reported 40 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, causing the quarantine of 84 students and staff due to close contact exposure.
“We felt like we had excellent protocols in place,” Gonzales said. “We were able to not have any positive cases for several months. Prior to this outbreak we hadn’t had any since September.
“It appears two things happened. No. 1, this spike was a new variant. Secondly, it was the holidays and people were gathering. So when the students and staff came back to school, they brought it in.”
Refugio ISD offered COVID-19 testing for students and staff on Jan. 17 before classes resumed.
“We have increased all of our cleaning protocols,” Gonzales said. “While we were closed, we sanitized all the facilities. We have a robust testing system in place. Our two school nurses have been busily testing students and staff. The quicker we can identify new cases, the easier it is to keep them contained.”
Gonzales said there will be no makeup days for the four days campuses were closed.
“When we worked on our academic calendar for this year, we built in extra days anticipating this might happen,” Gonzales said.
The school district will recommend students and staff to wear protective masks and social distance just as before the outbreak, according to Gonzales.
“We are so thrilled to have our students back,” Gonzales said. “We exist to educate our children. We want our students here, and we want them learning.”
