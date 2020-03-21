Refugio ISD students, staff excited about JH switch

REFUGIO – Sixth graders attending Refugio Independent School District will have a new campus starting this fall, as that grade transitions to the junior high school.
The Refugio ISD Board of Trustees approved a request by Superintendent Melissa Gonzales to change the grade span at Refugio Junior High School.
Gonzales said she had talked to elementary school Principal Twyla Thomas about concerns that it was not developmentally appropriate to place sixth-graders on the same campus with 3-year-olds participating in early childhood education.
“I am in favor of moving the sixth grade to the junior high,” Gonzales said. “I agree with Twyla that it is more appropriate developmentally.”
The change will also benefit the band program, Gonzales said.
“The band director (Ted Buhrts) is also very much in favor (of relocating the sixth-graders),” she said. “They would be able to have three sixth grade band classes, and right now a music teacher handles the band class as well as music classes for all the elementary classes.
“This would allow sixth grade band students to have classes in woodwind, brass and percussion and would help enhance their education.”
Gonzales said that Athletic Director Jason Herring also supports the change.
“Coach Herring said if would be good for the sixth grade athletes by getting them into a pre-athletics environment,” she said.
“The only downside at the moment is that the sixth and seventh grade classes are the largest classes at Refugio ISD. However, you have students (at the junior high level) moving in and out of the building for various classes, so it would only be a couple class periods a day that all the students would be in one building.”
Gonzales said the current fifth grade class is considerably smaller than the sixth and seventh grade classes, “so it would only be for one year that they would be in tight quarters.”
With the reconfiguration of the junior high to include three grade levels, Gonzales said she would like to see a principal devoted specifically to serving as administrator for the junior high.
“We have administrators already with the district who could fill that role,” she said. “I’d like to fill the junior high principal job internally, and we could do that without much added cost.”
Brandon Duncan, who is currently principal for grades 7-12, also spoke in favor of the change.
“I think it would be good for the junior high, and help it to have its own identity,” he said.
“Placing those three grades together makes sense, and I think it would really help for them to have their own campus.”
Students in Sherrie Myers fifth grade class who will be making the move to the junior high next fall were mostly enthusiastic about the change.
“I’m a little nervous,” said Allyson Lyons, who added that she was comforted by the fact that her classmates will all be making the same move to a new campus.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Stella Repka, who said she is looking forward to see older relatives at the campus.
“I want to!” Kaylie Corey said enthusiastically.
For Alexandra Andrade, moving to a new school will be an adventure, she said.
“I want to go to the junior high because after being at this school for five years, I’m ready to get to a new place,” Alexandra said.
Gabriella Zuniga said while the change will take some adjustment, she is also looking forward to joining older relatives at her new campus.
“It will be a different experience,” she said. “But I will get to be with some more of my family.”
Elementary Principal Thomas emphasized her excitement about the change for next year’s sixth-graders.
“I love the idea of sixth-graders being with seventh- and eighth-graders as a cohesive campus,” Thomas said. “I’m told it had been that way in the past, but that was changed when a new school was built.
“I think this is a great opportunity for them, and several of the boys are excited because this will allow them to get to know the coaches better, and it will help prepare them for athletics.
“It is definitely a positive for the band, and I think for all of the students.”
With limited space on the elementary campus and a full house, Thomas said those grades staying at the elementary school will also benefit.
“We have four sixth grade classrooms here, and this will free up those four classrooms,” she said. “Right now we are using every possible space we have. This will give us more space for students to be pulled out and to work together in another room in smaller groups.
“It will also provide extra space for our counselors to work with students. I just think it’s a good thing for the district. I am really excited about it. It’s a very positive thing and it will enhance the students’ elective opportunities.”
Jeannette Barraza, a sixth grade math teacher, said she is also looking forward to the change.
“We’re all excited about it,” she said. “In many other communities, sixth grade is already a part of the junior high. These kids are older than most of the elementary students, and they are going through the same things that seventh- and eighth-graders are going through.
“It will be a really good thing once we’re over there. I’m going to be excited to see the change between the elementary and junior high campus.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.