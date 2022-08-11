Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales says she and her staff have spent much of the summer addressing areas of needed academic improvement after receiving the results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing performed earlier this year.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full test results of all districts in late June, and Refugio ISD showed improved numbers over its own 2021 results on nine of the 20 tests administered by the state.
Refugio ISD students performed well against state standards as they exceeded or matched the state average in 13 of the 20 tests.
“There are a few specific subjects/grade levels that must be addressed.,” Gonzales said. “The summer has been a busy one for many Refugio ISD teachers. Their commitment to professional development is remarkable.”
In the grades 3-8 testing, the passage rate – defined as “approaches grade level” (AGL) by the TEA – was up in eighth-grade math and reading, seventh-grade math and reading, sixth-grade math, and third-grade reading.
The drops in grades 3-8 came in eighth-grade social studies; eighth-grade science; sixth-grade reading, fifth-grade science, math and reading; fourth-grade math and reading; and third-grade math.
Refugio High School students exceeded the state average in Algebra I and biology. RHS students also performed better than their 2021 testing in English I.
Grades 3-8 exceeded the state average in fourth-grade reading and math, fifth-grade math and science, sixth-grade math, seventh-grade reading and math, and eighth-grade reading and math, and tied the state average in third-grade reading and eighth-grade science.
“STAAR results from the spring administration indicate that despite the many challenges our children and staff have encountered, Refugio ISD students are keeping pace and/or exceeding the state in many tested subjects,” Gonzales said. “Several tested subjects exceeded the state averages by double digits.”
Gonzales said the district is implementing high-quality instructional materials in English language arts and reading (grades 6-12), math (grades 6-8) and science (grades kindergarten-5).
Refugio ISD has also made some administrative changes for the 2022-23 school year. Brandon Duncan, who served as high school principal since 2017, will serve as an academic coordinator for the district.
Priscilla Meza will serve as English language arts and reading coordinator. Vicki Hanson will be the district’s math coordinator and Ariana Kay will serve as the science coordinator.
“Refugio ISD remains focused on individual student growth as the primary indicator of success,” Gonzales said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•