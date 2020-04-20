“In order to maximize the protection of our patrons and staff, the library will be closed to the public, until further notice,” announced Dennis M. O’Connor library director Tina McGuill on Wednesday, April 1.
The staff will be available by phone or email to assist patrons with eBooks or research needs. They can be reached by telephone at 361-526-2608 or email at tina.mcguill@co.refugio.tx.us.
All patrons who have a library account are encouraged to use the digital library for access to eBooks and audio books.
Items can be returned through the book drop slot. Due dates for currently checked out items will be extended and fines will not accrue during this time.
The library WiFi will remain available.
McGuill said, “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We hope you all stay healthy. We look forward to seeing all of you again soon.”